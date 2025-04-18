New Report on Ja Morant's Injury Before Grizzlies vs Mavericks
The Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks are set to meet on Friday night in the final play-in game to determine the eighth seed in the Western Conference. There is uncertainty surrounding the status of Ja Morant, who was favoring his ankle at the end of the Golden State Warriors game on Tuesday.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Morant has a severe ankle sprain. Shams notes that Morant underwent an injection for the pain and swelling, but he is telling people that he is determined to play on Friday night.
Shams stated that the team will monitor him up until the game, and the Grizzlies will make a decision ahead of the game. Shams doubted that Morant would be playing if this were a regular season game.
Morant played 35 minutes in the Grizzlies' 121-116 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday. He was subbed out late in the third quarter and was seen grimacing while his ankle was being tended to. During the game, Morant landed on the foot of Buddy Hield after going up for a shot. He went to the floor and immediately grabbed his ankle.
He came back into the game in the fourth quarter, but was noticeably favoring his ankle. He finished with just four points in the fourth after having 18 points before exiting the game in the third.
The winner of Friday's matchup between the Grizzlies and Mavericks will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The loser will head into the offseason.