Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks Play-In
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Dallas Mavericks at the FedEx Forum this Friday night in the battle for the final playoff spot, the eighth seed. The winner takes on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Grizzlies bested the Mavericks three out of four times this regular season and hope to carry that momentum into this high-stakes game. Each game was won by double digits, and the one loss was a five-point 116-121 margin.
Memphis had the chance to secure the seventh seed against the Golden State Warriors, being down two points with less than 15 seconds left in the game, but ultimately were unable to overcome the combined scoring power of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.
The Grizzlies are coming into the game with three players listed on the injury report: Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke, and Jaylen Wells.
Ja Morant is listed as QUESTIONABLE as he deals with a right ankle sprain.
Brandon Clarke is out with a right knee PCL sprain and Jaylen Wells is out with a right wrist sprain, facial lacerations, and concussion protocols.
The Mavericks are coming into the game with four players listed on their injury report: Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and Brandon Williams.
Kyrie Irving is OUT due to left knee surgery.
Anthony Davis is PROBABLE with a left adductor strain.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper is out with right wrist surgery, and Brandon Williams is probable with a left oblique strain.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks will face off at 9:30 p.m. EST.
