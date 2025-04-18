All Grizzlies

Latest Appearance of Injured Grizzlies Star Goes Viral

Liam Willerup

Feb 8, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II (45), forward Brandon Clarke (15), forward Jaylen Wells (0) and guard Ja Morant (12) help forward Santi Aldama (7) during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies are set to fight for their chance to make the NBA Playoffs on Friday night, matching up against the Dallas Mavericks. After being a lottery team last season, the Grizzlies are in jeopardy of suffering a similar fate if the Mavericks pull off the upset at the FedExForum.

While Memphis enters Friday's contest relatively healthy, with Ja Morant being the main question mark with his status, they are set to be without one of their key contributors, who was ruled out for the season after a scary injury just a few games ago. However, that hasn't stopped him from trying to get back in the gym, as his latest appearance on the hardwood has gone viral.

In a post shared by the Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole, rookie Jaylen Wells was seen in the Grizzlies' practice facility practicing with his left hand following a season-ending injury to his right wrist. Wells suffered the injury during Memphis' April 8th contest against the Charlotte Hornets after being fouled by KJ Simpson going up for a dunk.

Even though Wells' season is over, he's far exceeded the expectations set out for him as a second-round pick. The 39th overall pick, Wells concluded his rookie campaign with averages of 10.4 points and 3.4 rebounds, while being tied with Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington for first in made threes among rookies (138).

While the season may be over for Wells, he should be set to be a major contributor and starter for the Grizzlies for the 2025-26 season upon his return.

