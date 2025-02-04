New Team Reportedly Showing Interest in Lonzo Ball Trade
The Chicago Bulls are already making themselves busy ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, trading star guard Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings. With the Bulls seemingly looking to enter a new era and send away their veterans, there are likely still significant moves left to be made.
Guys like Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball are likely still sitting on the trade block for the Bulls. Vucevic and Ball are two players who could make huge differences on other teams, but finding the ideal package in return is what Chicago is likely waiting for.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports a few new suitors have emerged as potential destinations for Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball, including the Memphis Grizzlies.
"Ball has received trade interest from several teams, including the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, and others, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto reports. "Some teams are also monitoring whether Ball could hit the buyout market."
Ball missed two consecutive seasons due to injury but has been incredible since returning. Through 29 games this season, Ball is averaging 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals, taking his defense to another level while being a high-upside playmaker.
While the Grizzlies do not necessarily need Ball with star point guard Ja Morant and backup Scotty Pippen Jr. running the backcourt, his defensive capabilities would be great if they end up trading away former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart.
Related Articles
Latest Trade Report on All-NBA Defensive Star
NBA Breaks Silence on Controversial Ending to Grizzlies vs Rockets
Taylor Jenkins Breaks Silence on Controversial Ending to Grizzlies-Rockets