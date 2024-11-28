Nine-Year NBA Veteran Calls Lakers Player a Disappointment
Gabe Vincent was a player with high expectations for the Los Angeles Lakers. He was the three-point shooter that the team has desperately needed for years. When he was signed away from the Miami Heat, it felt like the Lakers made a huge move.
Unfortunately for both the Lakers, Gabe Vincent hasn't panned out to be anything near what the team has needed. Through 18 games this season, Vincent is averaging 2.8 points on 30/21/50 shooting from the field. His play has left many, including former players, calling his signing a disappointment.
Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons spoke about Vincent's lack of impact on FanDuelTV's Run it Back show.
"Honestly, Gabe Vincent, to me, he's been slightly a disappointment for them," Parsons said. "He's gotta get going. He's gotta be more an option in that second string to go get you 20 [points] on certain nights, get downhill, make shots. He's yet to do that in a Lakers uniform."
Granted, Vincent's minutes have regressed all the way down to only 16.8 a game, but he still hasn't given the Lakers a reason to play him more. When Vincent played for Miami before signing with the Lakers, he averaged 9.4 minutes, 2.5 assists, and 2.1 rebounds on 40/33/87 shooting from the field. It was his playoff performance that earned Vincent his contract, but it seems like that may have been an aberration.
