Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half at FedExForum.
The Memphis Grizzlies are facing off against the Phoenix Suns for the first game of their regular season series matchup and also the last game of 2024. Today's matchup has one of the larger injury reports seen this season with a total of 17 players listed.

The Grizzlies have nine players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Marcus Smart, Yuki Kawamura, Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke, GG Jackson, Jake LaRavia, and Vince Williams Jr.

Ja Morant is listed as out with a right AC joint sprain and is considered week-to-week.

Zach Edey is out due to concussion protocol.

Marcus Smart is out with a partial extensor hood tear of his right index finger.

Yuki Kawamura is questionable as he deals with left shoulder soreness, Santi Aldama is out with a left ankle sprain, Brandon Clarke is out with a right soleus strain, GG Jackson is out as he repairs his right fifth metatarsal, Jake LaRavia is out with a right ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.

The Suns have eight players listed on their injury report: Devin Booker, Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Bol Bol, Jalen Bridges, Collin Gillespie, Royce O'Neale, and TyTy Washington Jr.

Devin Booker is questionable with a left groin sprain

Jusuf Nurkic is out due to his suspension from his recent altercation in the Dallas Mavericks game.

Grayson Allen is probable as he deals with concussion protocols, Bol Bol is questionable with a left knee contusion, Jalen Bridges is out due to his two-way contract, Collin Gillespie is out due to his two-way contract, Royce O'Neale is out with a left ankle sprain, and TyTy Washington Jr. is out due to his two-way contract.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns will face off at 9:00 p.m. EST.

