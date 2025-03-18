Sacramento Kings Sign New Player After Grizzlies Game
On Monday night, the Sacramento Kings snapped a four-game losing streak after defeating the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies.
Memphis hasn't played consistent basketball since the All-Star break, and Monday night's game was the perfect example. Zach LaVine suffered an injury scare in the game and Domantas Sabonis lefet the game due to an ankle injury, but the Grizzlies still couldn't capitalize.
After the game, it was revealed by Shams Charania of ESPN that the Sacramento Kings have made a roster move to make up for Sabonis' injury.
Via @ShamsCharania: "The Sacramento Kings are signing forward Terry Taylor to a 10-day contract out of their NBA G League affiliate Stockton, his agent Darrell Comer tells ESPN. Taylor has averaged 17.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for Stockton."
Before joining the Kings, Taylor played for the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls for two seasons each. As a member of the Bulls last season, Taylor averaged 1.5 points and 1.2 rebounds on 51.3% shooting from the field. Through four seasons, he's averaged 4.8 points and 2.7 rebounds on 58.1% shooting from the field.
Taylor could have been a solid addition to the Grizzlies as a backup forward behind GG Jackson, should he get hurt again. Despite Memphis' depth this season, the team has really been struggling with consistency due to the plethora of injuries they've suffered.
