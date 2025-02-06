Zach Edey Joins Lakers Legend on Historic List vs Raptors
Despite being labeled as a controversial pick for the Grizzlies by franchise fans in the off-season, Zach Edey continues to reassure the minds of Grizzlies supporters. Edey has put up great statistical numbers since being selected ninth overall, averaging 9.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 58/36/68 shooting splits.
Edey has continued to put his name in the Grizzlies' history books in less than 40 total games played. The former two-time NCAA Wooden Award winner is not shy from making history as shown on Wednesday night against the Raptors.
According to Pete Pranica, Edey became the first Grizzlies rookie to have three straight points and rebounds double-doubles. He is the first Grizzlies rookie to do so since Pau Gasol. Gasol was drafted in 2001 by the Hawks but his rights were later traded to the Grizzlies.
Edey finished Wednesday's game with 13 points, 14 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Despite being a rookie, his presence on the court legitimately impacts winning for the Memphis Grizzlies
Among rookies, the Grizzlies big man is second in rebounds per game and fifth in points per game which has solidified him as a Rookie of the Year award front-runner. With room to improve, Edey has made his case to be the Grizzlies' long-term center option.
After Wednesday night's game against the Raptors, the Memphis Grizzlies are now on a four-game winning streak with an overall record of 35-16. Coincidentally, their next opponent is the team directly in front of them in the Western Conference standings, the Oklahoma City Thunder. With Chet Holmgren still injured, Edey's presence will be even more important in that matchup.
