Zach Edey's Updated Injury Status for Lakers vs Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies fans have patiently waited for nearly a month to see Zach Edey return to the lineup. The Grizzlies big man has not played for the team since December 17, in a win against the Denver Nuggets.
Edey has been sidelined with a left ankle sprain, but it looks like he finally may be getting his return tonight.
The Grizzlies have officially upgraded Edey from doubtful to questionable against the Los Angeles Lakers. It's a huge step for the big man because he's never been listed as anything other than out or doubtful on the injury report.
Through 14 games this season, Edey has averaged 11.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks on 61/60/67 shooting from the field. Brandon Clarke has done a tremendous job stepping up in Edey's absence; in the month of December, Clarke averaged 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 71.1% shooting from the field.
Even without Edey available, the Grizzlies have found a way to be dominant, pushing themselves all the way to the second seed in the Western Conference. Memphis is now only 2.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the first seed and looks like a legitimate contender. With Edey potentially coming back a floor-spacing big who knows how to be physical, Memphis is only going to be tougher.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers face off at 9:30 p.m. EST tonight.
