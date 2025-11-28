Showing success against the bottom feeders is one way for the Grizzlies to build themselves back up. On top of that, they have shown a bit of growth over the last five games (3-2), as they’ve been understaffed, so a breakthrough could be on the horizon. The only thing that stopped them from being 4-1 and escaping San Antonio on Nov. 18 was a late Harrison Barnes takeover.

They’ll be riding into Los Angeles for their second stop of the four-game road trip as Emirates Cup play continues, and their opponent is unfortified. The Clippers are 3-5 at home, but much more dangerous from long range at the Intuit Dome, making 39.9 percent of attempts. Help defense will be tough to execute, but the Clippers leave themselves endangered by committing too many turnovers.

The Grizzlies must take advantage by…

Keeping the ball moving

The Grizzlies have been both first in assists (32.8) and the top team in made passes over the last five games, making 344.3 per night, which is 40.5 extra connections than their season average. With the absences piled up and lacking an explosive penetrator, moving the ball as they have is the right way to go. Added screening always helps, too, and setting them high against a full-court press is a nice way to create runway.

Vince Williams Jr. has taken his game to new heights, logging two games of 17 and 15 dimes over the five outings. He’d never had more than nine in a game, and that was last in 2023-24. He’s been empowered as a decision maker, and that should continue, too.

Zach Edey will be guarded by two top-shelf defenders in Ivica Zubac and Brook Lopez. He may overpower them in some instances, but Friday could be more of a night of him having to make the right reads.

Making it tough for Ivica Zubac and Brook Lopez

Ivica Zubac is one of the underrated post threats in the NBA. The Grizzlies will need Jaren Jackson Jr. to make it tough for him immediately off the catch and try to hold him off in single coverage as much as possible so the defense isn’t shattered. They will also need to be on top of him scoring as the roll man. Zubac is also a big, strong presence, so when Jackson isn’t on him, it has to be Edey.

Their backup center, Brook Lopez, is one of the best ones in the league. He sacrifices his numbers but delivers starter-level intensity and production on defense. Memphis must limit his impact by not helping too much off of him at the 3-point line.

Not unnecessary fouling The Beard

Getting to the line is a valuable skill, but James Harden sells contact way more than others. Memphis must have its hands up and avoid reaching whenever they are tagging his dribbles into the lane. Staying down on his fakes is mandatory, and anyone who bites should get a quick benching. Additionally, 30.1 percent of his attacks will come on pick-and-rolls, so sharp screen navigation is needed to keep him from pulling up unbothered.

