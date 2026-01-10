If there was ever a team that needed a pick-me-up victory, it was the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant trade discussion dominated the day, but the night belonged to the Grizzlies as they knocked of the Oklahoma City Thunder...at least, in the first half.

Then the second half happened. And Memphis lost a 19-point halftime lead en route to a 117-116 loss at the hands of the Thunder.

Jaren Jackson Jr. sends a message...until late

All eyes nationally were on Morant and how much longer he may be a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. But on the court in FedExForum the attention was on Jaren Jackson Jr., who had one of his best games of the season against the Thunder...for three quarters. Yes, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren missed the game for OKC. But if there was ever a team that would NOT shed a single tear with injury absences, it is the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jaren was the best model for that "no mercy" mindset. He was aggressive and purposeful getting to his spots. He was representing for his fellow franchise cornerstone Morant in his celebrations. He was competing on both ends of the floor and clearly had some added incentive to do so.

Again, the absence of Holmgren in particular made Jaren's life easier. But it's one thing for a player to be out. It's another to take advantage. Jackson Jr. was able to do that...until the final quarter, where untimely mistakes helped doom Memphis.

Cam Spencer isn't Ja Morant...BUT...

How possible is it that the evolution of Cam Spencer as a point guard has a hand in this Ja Morant situation's recent developments? In this game Spencer had 11 assists to ZERO turnovers. Not bad for someone that was viewed as a spot-up three point specialist heading into the season.

How wrong that perspective was. Now, Cam can be depended on to set up offense not just for himself, but for others as well. He's finding his teammates and putting them in positions to be successful. It's just another layer to his game that is making him one of the best value contracts in the entire NBA.

GG Jackson makes the most of moments

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

GG Jackson's development has been a point of contention in his third year in Memphis. The 21-year-old, 6'9" 215 pound Jackson looks the part of a strong combo forward. But his defense last year left a lot to be desired, and for a time it appeared GG may fall to the wayside of a second NBA Head Coach's rotation.

But then, a funny thing happened. GG got opportunity as the injuries piled up, and he is stacking solid perfomances. He seems more comfortable defensively with how to use his size, as well as how to move on the perimeter and fit within scheme. And the scoring that was on full display his rookie season is of course still there.

There's a decent chance the Memphis Grizzlies are never actually healthy. But if that time does ever come around, Jackson's spot in the rotation will be in question. But when he's playing like this? It probably should not be.

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum at 2:30 PM CT on Sunday afternoon. This will be the final game for Memphis before they head overseas for their European series with the Orlando Magin that begins next week.