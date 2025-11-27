What are the Grizzlies thankful for this Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is the NFL's sport, but it's America's holiday and its about giving thanks, seeing your family, and being grateful for even the smallest things in life.

For the Grizzlies, this season represents just how life can be.

It can be hard to find the positive things in life, especially when things aren't going so well.

The Grizzlies are off to a 7-12 start, there has been turmoil with their stars and coach Iisalo, and the Grizzlies have had to battle through many injuries, Ja Morant, Ty Jerome, Brandon Clarke, Zach Edey, Jaren Jackson. They have been banged up all year.

But in true Thanksgiving fashion, it's time to give thanks and here is what the Grizzlies are thankful for this year.

1. Zach Edey

Nov 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) dunks against New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The second year 7 foot 3 center out of Purdue has brought stability to the Grizzlies. I stablizing force on the interior for both the Grizzlies offense and defense. In their previous game against the Pelicans Edey's impact was on full display as he notched 21 points, 15 rebounds, 3 blocks, and was a +39 in 34 minutes, moving the Grizzlies record to 3-3 with him this season, even while battling through the roster's other injuries. His performance was the best +/- mark by a player in a game decided by 5 points or less in NBA history (regular season).Edey's impact is undeniable and with him in the center, the Grizzlies can start to find a rhythm, especially as they get healthy.

2. Cedric Coward

Nov 18, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) shoots in front of San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies first round pick is off to a fabulous start. An NBA ready 13.7/6.0/2.8 on 46.9/37.5/86.4 shooting percentages. Coward has a unique skill set, a wild 7-foot 2 wingspan (at 6 foot 5), can create for not only himself and others, and can score at all three levels. Coward has made an immediate impact for the Grizzlies and is ranked 3rd on the NBA's rookie ladder.

3. It's an 82-game season

Nov 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo reacts during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

19 games don't define a team, especially an unhealthy one. The Memphis Grizzlies know it's a long season and have missed not only star power, but key role players in Brandon Clarke, Ty Jerome, and Scotty Pippen Jr. Many teams have bounced back, especially after a 19-game stretch. But for the Grizzlies it's about continuity, getting healthy, and ultimately sticking together with all the outside and inside noise for that matter.

It's Thanksgiving, and while there is no basketball to be played, it is a day to rest, see friends and family, and watch some football.

The Grizzlies return to action in their last NBA Cup group play game this Friday in Los Angeles against the Clippers with a chance to make their first NBA Cup.

The Grizzlies can advance to the quarterfinals of the #NBACup for the first time if, on Friday:



- they beat the Clippers

- the Suns lose to the Thunder

- the combined score of those two games is 21 (ex: Grizzlies win by 10, Suns lose by 11) pic.twitter.com/QYS8EktV1C — trenton (@RentFreeGrizzly) November 27, 2025

Happy Thanksgiving everyone and we are thankful for all the support!