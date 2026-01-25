Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 25
Both the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies are insanely short-handed on Sunday afternoon, but the Grizzlies are still favored by multiple possessions at home.
Denver is down Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic, Cameron Johnson, Christian Braun and could be without Jamal Murray and Peyton Watson (questionable) in this matchup.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have ruled out Ja Morant, Santi Aldama, Zach Edey and several others for this contest.
Denver is still the No. 3 seed in the West and has won two games in a row, but can it hang around without at least four starters in this matchup?
Oddsmakers don’t seem to think so, but the Grizzlies have been downright awful against teams that are .500 or better this season, winning just five of 25 games against them.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Nuggets +5.5 (-118)
- Grizzlies -5.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: +160
- Grizzlies: -192
Total
- 221.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 25
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): Altitude, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Nuggets record: 31-15
- Grizzlies record: 18-25
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Cameron Johsnon – out
- Christian Braun – out
- Aaron Gordon – out
- Nikola Jokic – out
- Jonas Valanciunas – questionable
- Jamal Murray – questionable
- Tamar Bates – out
- Peyton Watson – questionable
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Santi Aldama – out
- Zach Edey – out
- Jahmai Mashack – out
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
- Ja Morant – out
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Peyton Watson OVER 19.5 Points (-119)
In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting, I shared why I’m backing Watson against Memphis:
The Denver Nuggets cannot avoid the injury bug, as Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Cameron Johnson and Christian Braun are all out on Sunday while Jamal Murray is questionable.
That means Peyton Watson is going to have a huge role in this offense, and he’s averaging 23.1 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from 3 since Jokic went down.
The former first-round pick is really coming into his own as an important bench piece for Denver, and he should get all the shots he can handle against Memphis on Sunday.
This is a volume play for Watson, who has 20 or more points in nine of the 13 games he’s played in since Jokic was injured.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
With so many players out or up in the air for this matchup, I’m taking the UNDER on Sunday afternoon.
The Nuggets are running out of healthy bodies at this point in the season, and they are going to struggle to generate offense if Murray ends up sitting.
On the Memphis side, this team is 24-19 to the UNDER this season, and it has not played well against teams that are over .500. A weak showing on Sunday would likely mean a low-scoring game, and it’s worth noting that the Grizzlies are just 20th in the league in points per game.
If you’re looking to bet a side, I’d lean with Denver – which has somehow won seven of its last 10 games – but the UNDER feels like a much safer play with the Nuggets likely playing mostly bench players this afternoon.
Pick: UNDER 221.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
