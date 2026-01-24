Memphis Grizzlies-New Orleans Pelicans Final Injury Update: Key player's status revealed

The Memphis Grizzlies announced that center Jock Landale will play in Friday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans after being listed on the injury report as questionable due to personal reasons.

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was originally ruled out for the game with an elbow sprain on his left arm.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Jock Mandale: Available - Personal Reasons

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee

Ty Jerome: Out - Calf

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

PELICANS

Herbert Jones: Out - Ankle

Jose Alvarado: Out - Oblique

Dejounte Murray: Out - Achilles

Game date, time and location: Friday, Jan. 23, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (New Orleans)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), WWL 870 AM,105.3 FM. (New Orleans)



VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (18-24) and New Orleans Pelicans (10-36) meet for the third of four matchups this season. The Grizzlies won both of the previous matchups earlier this season, (once in October, once in November). The Grizzlies are 44-44 all-time versus the Pelicans during the regular season, including 27-17 in home games and 17-27 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Cam Spencer

G Cedric Coward

C Jock Landale

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

PELICANS

G Jeremiah Fears

G Trey Murphy

C Derik Queen

F Saddiq Bey

F Zion Williamson

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies -4.5 (-110), Pelicans +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -194, Pelicans +162

Total points scored: 235.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo on what he attributes to the 11 double-digit leads that were ultimately losses: "What goes into those situations, I'd say, that we discussed this during our European tour because what we had against the Orlando Magic in the first game. I think people, generally, say that that's a bad thing that you build a lead, that you build a double-digit lead. Basketball has changed a lot as a sport."

"I don't know if the perception of the games and the nature of those has changed as fast. The up-and-down, the rollercoaster of the scores, that's, I would say, more of a feature than a bug. It isn't like it was maybe 30 years ago, when you had a double-digit lead and the game was somehow safe at that point or you control the game going forward from that."

