Adidas Trae Young 1 'SO SO DEF' Colorways Drop

    • November 5, 2021
    More Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorways Available
    Publish date:

    More Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorways Available

    Hawks fans can't sleep on these new shoes.
    Author:

    Adidas

    Hawks fans can't sleep on these new shoes.

    Following last night's loss to the Utah Jazz, Hawks point guard Trae Young took to the podium wearing a SO SO DEF shirt, a black snapback hat, and plenty of iced-out jewelry. The shirt was a subtle nod to today's release of two more pairs of his signature basketball shoe with Adidas.

    The collaboration with Atlanta rap icon SO SO DEF is the latest slam dunk in the marketing campaign for the Adidas Trae Young 1. Here is what Young said about each colorway.

    SO SO DEFA part of my official collaboration with SO SO DEF, this colorway celebrates one of the most iconic record labels to ever come out of Atlanta. SO SO DEF runs deep in the culture of southern hip-hop and we wanted to pay our respects to Jermaine Dupri for the groundwork he laid in the city to be what it is in the music scene today.”

    No image description

    Image of the SO SO DEF colorway of the Adidas Trae Young 1

    SO SO DEF ATL - “This colorway is a shoutout and reference to a famous billboard in Atlanta that lets every passerby know who ran the town. On this one, the SO SO DEF logo is printed on the heel and in the sockliner with the exact phrase written on the billboard. Crazy ‘pop’ colors with the yellow and red throughout.”

    Image of the SO SO DEF ATL colorway of the Adidas Trae Young 1

    Adidas and Young have not missed with the rollout of these shoes. From the debut in Madison Square Garden, to the adrenaline-filled promos, and the cool moment where Young gave a game-worn pair to a fan. Today marks another amazing chapter as these shoes drop on his father's birthday. 

    Act fast because, on October 1, the first two launch colorways (Ice Trae, Icee) both sold out within minutes. As of right now, the shoes are still available on Adidas, Foot Locker, Eastbay, and other retail websites for $140. Stay locked into AllHawks.com as we keep you updated on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

