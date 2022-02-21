Skip to main content
Trae Young Wears Shoes Designed by His Brother During All-Star Game

Trae Young Wears Shoes Designed by His Brother During All-Star Game

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

If you have been reading my work since I started in August of 2021, you know how strongly I feel about the Adidas Trae Young 1. Young's first signature sneaker has not missed when it comes to technology, marketing, or organic moments. Add it all up, and you have the best signature sneaker debut in decades.

Last night only added to the legacy of what's guaranteed to be a classic hoop shoe. The Atlanta Hawks point guard wore a special PE (Player Exclusive) designed by his little brother, Tim. This is definitely not the first time that Trae has shown love to Tim. Both Young brothers were featured in a 30-second Adidas ad which received rave reviews from Hawks fans and sneakerheads alike. See it for yourself below.

Don't hold your breath if you're hoping to get your hands on a pair of the exclusive PE's. Young made history again last night when he led the All-Star Game in assists for the second time in his short career. Although Team Durant lost, Young finished with 13 points, 10 assists, and 2 steals.

Additionally, I doubt these exclusive kicks get a general release, and if they do, the Adidas Trae Young 1's have been selling out instantly online and in stores. But don't worry, because Adidas and other stores often restock. If they don't you can always buy them from trusted resell shops like the ones listed in this article.

The NBA's 75th season still has plenty of time left, and the Hawks led by Young, are sure to make some noise over the next few months. Even better, it's safe to assume that Adidas still has more tricks up its sleeve for this incredible signature sneaker. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com.

Recommended For You

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Assists to Activism: Trae Young Leads Off Court

Adidas & Trae Young Honor Black Excellence

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Team Durant guard Trae Young (11) passes the ball away from Team LeBron forward LeBron James in the first half of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Culture

Adidas Trae Young 1 All-Star Colorway Designed by Trae's Brother

By Pat Benson
48 seconds ago
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) celebrates with center Clint Capela (15) during a timeout in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
News

Q&A with Shooting Expert Roger Galo

By Pat Benson
5 hours ago
Feb 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on the court prior to the game against the Indiana Pacers at State Farm Arena.
News

Trae Young Lays Out His Future Plans

By Pat Benson
Feb 20, 2022
Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Atlanta Hawks player Trae Young and Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet are announced before participating in the three point contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House.
News

Trae Young Places 2nd in NBA 3-Point Contest

By Pat Benson
Feb 19, 2022
Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
News

Trae Young's Jersey Retired at Norman North High School

By Pat Benson
Feb 19, 2022
Dec 26, 2020; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
News

Solomon Hill Sounds Off on GOAT Debate

By Pat Benson
Feb 18, 2022
Mokan Elite Trae Young (11) reacts after a play during the second half of the Nike Peach Jam Finals against the PSA Cardinals at Riverview Park Activity Center.
News

Trae Young Did What During High School Games?

By Pat Benson
Feb 18, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shown at Hawks Media Day at held at PC&E.
Culture

Trae Young Featured in New Adam Sandler Movie

By Pat Benson
Feb 18, 2022