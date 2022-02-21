If you have been reading my work since I started in August of 2021, you know how strongly I feel about the Adidas Trae Young 1. Young's first signature sneaker has not missed when it comes to technology, marketing, or organic moments. Add it all up, and you have the best signature sneaker debut in decades.

Last night only added to the legacy of what's guaranteed to be a classic hoop shoe. The Atlanta Hawks point guard wore a special PE (Player Exclusive) designed by his little brother, Tim. This is definitely not the first time that Trae has shown love to Tim. Both Young brothers were featured in a 30-second Adidas ad which received rave reviews from Hawks fans and sneakerheads alike. See it for yourself below.

Don't hold your breath if you're hoping to get your hands on a pair of the exclusive PE's. Young made history again last night when he led the All-Star Game in assists for the second time in his short career. Although Team Durant lost, Young finished with 13 points, 10 assists, and 2 steals.

Additionally, I doubt these exclusive kicks get a general release, and if they do, the Adidas Trae Young 1's have been selling out instantly online and in stores. But don't worry, because Adidas and other stores often restock. If they don't you can always buy them from trusted resell shops like the ones listed in this article.

The NBA's 75th season still has plenty of time left, and the Hawks led by Young, are sure to make some noise over the next few months. Even better, it's safe to assume that Adidas still has more tricks up its sleeve for this incredible signature sneaker. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com.

Recommended For You

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Assists to Activism: Trae Young Leads Off Court