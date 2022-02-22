We are back with more news on the Adidas Trae Young 1. Just yesterday, I wrote about the story behind the All-Star colorway which Young debuted on Sunday night. Today we have a new colorway that got general release treatment.

Young broke out these bad boys for the first time on Wednesday, January 12 against the Miami Heat. Since that time, fans have been clamoring to get their hands on the icy kicks.

Luckily, today they are available in most sizes online at Dick's Sporting Goods website. As I've written many times before, Adidas and Young have not missed with this hoop shoe. Everything from the technology to the design to the marketing has been A1. It has spawned dope commercials and beautiful moments. It's not easy to do both in the internet era.

According to Kicks On Fire, the mesh upper is covered in a "colorful pixelated design utilizing blue, black, orange, and pink hues. The pixel base is offset by the black suede overlays atop a Blue rubber sole." Well said, my friends.

Personally, the colorway reminds me of the Oklahoma City Thunder uniforms. Keep in mind, Young grew up at OKC games and is obviously a legend at Norman North High School and Oklahoma University.

I'm sure Adidas has plenty more tricks up their sleeves for Young's first signature sneaker. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

