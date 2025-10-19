Atlanta Hawks Announce Roster Move With Promising Two-Way Guard
The Hawks have been making roster moves today and they announced tonight that they have converted the two way contract of guard Keaton Wallace to a standard NBA contract.
Made the most of his opportunity
Wallace has been with the Hawks and helped them in some big moments last year when players had to miss time. Now that he is on a standard contract, he will get to continue to show that.
“Keaton has earned this opportunity. He embodies the traits we look for with the Atlanta Hawks - relentlessness, adaptability, coachability and selflessness,” said Hawks General Manager Onsi Saleh. “The conversion of his contract is also a credit to our pillar of player development and the importance of our partnership with the College Park Skyhawks.”
Wallace appeared in 31 games (five starts) for the Hawks during the 2024-25 season, averaging 5.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 16.2 minutes of play. In his five starts, he recorded 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 2.2 steals in 34.6 minutes.
The 6-3 guard registered a triple-double of 15 points, 15 assists, and 11 rebounds, in addition to swiping five steals, in 37 minutes against the Orlando Magic on April 13. He became the first player in franchise history to finish a game with 15+ points, 15+ assists, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ steals and one of only two players to do so in the NBA during the 2024-25 season (Josh Giddey).
In 20 games (19 starts) for the College Park Skyhawks during the 2024-25 season, Wallace registered 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.8 steals in 32.6 minutes (.449 FG%, .385 3FG%, .680 FT%).
Originally signed by the Hawks to a two-way contract on July 15, 2024, and then re-signed on July 18, 2025, Wallace appeared in four games in four days for the Hawks and Skyhawks this past season, logging more than 86 total minutes over those four outings and traveling more than 2,200 total miles: Dec. 27 (College Park at Osceola), Dec. 28 (Atlanta vs. Miami), Dec. 29 (Atlanta at Toronto), Dec. 30 (College Park vs. Windy City).
Wallace has seen action in 129 NBA G League contests (114 starts) across four seasons, suiting up for College Park (2023-25), Osceola (2022-23), and Agua Caliente (2021-22), owning averages of 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.6 steals in 31.2 minutes (.456 FG%, .382 3FG%, .764 FT%).
The University of Texas at San Antonio product appeared in 125 games (110 starts) throughout the course of his four-year collegiate career (2017-21), tallying 16.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals in 32.6 minutes, earning Conference USA Second Team honors for three straight seasons (2018-21).
The Hawks have had an open question mark on their roster with the backup point guard situation and for now, Wallace is going to provide them with an intriguing answer.