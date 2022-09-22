2022-23 Atlanta Hawks Preseason Preview

Tomorrow marks 150 days since the Atlanta Hawks were eliminated from the 2022 Eastern Conference Playoffs. It will also be the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign. The entire team will convene for 2022 NBA Media Day.

The annual event serves as an opportunity for the general manager, head coach, and players to field questions for the first time in almost five months. Plus, the players put on fresh uniforms and new shoes before posing for pictures that will be used by media outlets throughout the season (it's giving first day of school vibes).

Understandably, many fans are locked into the MLB postseason race and the young NFL season. Couple that with the responsibilities of an adult, and it is very difficult to keep up with everything that happens with the Hawks. So below is all that fans need to know about the upcoming preseason.

September 23 - Media Day

September 28 - Open Practice

October 6 - Preseason Game #1 vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Abu Dhabi)

October 8 - Preseason Game #2 at Milwaukee Bucks (Abu Dhabi)

October 12 - Preseason Game #3 at Cleveland Cavaliers

October 14 - Preseason Game #4 at New Orleans Pelicans (Birmingham, AL)

October 18 - Final Day of Preseason (Roster must be finalized)

Depth Chart

PG SG SF PF C Dejounte Murray Trae Young De'Andre Hunter John Collins Clint Capela Aaron Holiday Bogdan Bogdanovic Justin Holiday Jalen Johnon Onyeka Okongwu Trent Forrest* Tyrese Martin Moe Harkless Frank Kaminsky Jarrett Culver* AJ Griffin

Roster Information

NBA teams can carry 20 players into training camp. However, they must chisel the roster down to no more than 15 players by the start of the regular season, plus two Two-Way contracts.

Currently, the Hawks have 14 players on full contracts, and both Two-Way roster spots are filled. Do not be surprised if the front office tweaks the roster throughout the preseason.

Additionally, three players are signed to Exhibit Ten contracts (essentially training camp deals). Malik Ellison, Chris Silva, and Tyson Etienne. The training camp roster sits at 19 players. There is room for one more player to be signed.

Injuries

At the 2021 Media Day, everyone was surprised to learn that a few players had undergone non-surgical medical procedures over the short offseason. That could be the case again tomorrow. Here is what we do know about the team's health.

Bogdan Bogdanovic missed Game 5 of the Miami Heat series due to his nagging right knee issues. On June 10, a Serbian doctor broke the news that Bogdanovic had undergone right knee surgery in late May.

Four days later, the Hawks put out the following statement, "Bogdan Bogdanovic underwent surgery on his right patella tendon to address knee inflammation. He will rehabilitate over the offseason and is expected to make a full recovery in advance of the regular season." Since then, we have seen the 30-year-old shooting guard rehabilitating on the court and in the weight room.

John Collins battled back from a plantar fascia tear in his right foot and boutonnière deformity on his right ring finger to finish the season. While his finger still looks incredibly swollen, the 24-year-old power forward appears healthy.

Jalen Johnson underwent a non-surgical procedure on his left knee after the season. In the same press release that included the Bogdanovic news, the Hawks stated that the procedure was to alleviate tendinitis for Johnson. Last we heard, he was expected to make a full recovery before training camp.

AJ Griffin missed the entire 2022 NBA Summer League due to right foot discomfort. We have not received any updates since July.

Contract Negotiations

The most pressing issue for Atlanta's front office has to be the ongoing contract negotiations with De'Andre Hunter. The front office and Hunter's agent have until October 18 (25 days from tomorrow) to reach an agreement on a rookie-scale contract extension.

If no deal is reached by the end of preseason, Hunter will hit restricted free agency next summer. It is a high-risk, high-reward situation for both parties. If no deal is reached, Hunter will be playing for a new contract (like John Collins did in the 2020-21 season).

The last update in mid-July did not sound promising. Plus, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported in August that the Hawks had recently offered a trade package of Hunter, Collins, and a draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant.

Position Battles

The biggest question mark on the Hawks roster has to be the backup power forward position. Two weeks ago, I went into detail on the subject, and that article can be found here.

Additionally, fans should keep an eye on head coach Nate McMillan's rotations throughout the preseason. Plus, everyone is eager to see how the pairing of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray in the backcourt will work.

What to Worry About

As an obsessive worrier, this is my time to shine. Atlanta's front office revamped the roster this offseason to make it more versatile and defensive-minded. I believe their plan will work.

But what if it doesn't? It is always possible that the team sacrificed too much shooting, the new players won't gel, or the reconfigured coaching staff will be unable to make it work.

Starting tomorrow, no more slow news days. Media Day brings the start of a new marathon season that will not end until the spring (hopefully early summer). Thank you for your continued support, and stay locked into AllHawks.com throughout the entire 2022-23 season.

