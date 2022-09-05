Revisiting Biggest Trades Atlanta Hawks Didn't Make

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer and the twilight of the NBA offseason. As soon as the Atlanta Hawks season ended last spring, the front office had their work cut out for them. The imperative was to improve the roster around All-NBA point guard Trae Young.

Thanks to the Dejounte Murray trade, and subsequent Kevin Huerter trade, followed by some free agency signings, the team is markedly better after this summer. Team president Travis Schlenk and general manager Landry Fields earned high grades for their roster moves.

Now that the dust has finally settled from the NBA and teams look towards training camp, it is time for reflection. What would the Atlanta Hawks roster look like if they had pursued other options for improving the roster?

Draft Night Trades

The Atlanta Hawks did not make any blockbuster trades at the 2022 NBA Draft. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Background: The Atlanta Hawks did make one trade at the 2022 NBA Draft. They traded down in the second round and selected Tyrese Martin. But leading up to Draft night, there were serious trade rumors surrounding a potential trade centered around John Collins.

The Portland Trail Blazers No. 7 draft pick and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant were both rumored targets for the Hawks. However, those two targets became trade partners, which eliminated the Hawks from both trade talks.

Trade Package: Trading up in the draft never made much sense to me from the Hawks perspective. In contrast, they had been linked to Grant for several months. The Hawks would have packed Collins, a 2022 second-round pick-swap, a 2023 first-round pick (via Charlotte Hornets), and two future second-round picks.

Roster: Trading for Grant would have precluded the Hawks from acquiring Murray. It would have also created a hole at the starting power forward position. However, four of the Hawks starting five would have likely included Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Jerami Grant, and Clint Capela.

Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton signed a four-year, $133 million contract with the Phoenix Suns. © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Background: Before the Phoenix Suns front office blinked in a game of chicken with Deandre Ayton, they had considered Hawks center Clint Capela a "dream trade target." The interest in swapping the two centers was reciprocated by Atlanta.

Trade Package: Acquiring Ayton would have required a sign-and-trade for the Hawks. Ayton would still get his four-year, $133 million contract, while the Suns would receive Capela and perhaps a combination of contract filler and draft picks.

Roster: Signing Ayton would have restricted the Hawks in future moves. The Kevin Huerter trade still probably happens since it was essentially a cost-cutting measure. The Hawks starting five would have likely included Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Andre Hunter, John Collins, and Deandre Ayton.

Rudy Gobert

The Utah Jazz traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for five players and five draft picks. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Background: In June, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report stated the Hawks had an interest in Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. Luckily, the Hawks dodged that bullet. The Minnesota Timberwolves ended up trading five players, and five draft picks for the perennial NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Trade Package: Using the Timberwolves trade as a framework, trading for Gobert would have likely cost the Hawks Clint Capela, Kevin Huerter, Jalen Johnson, AJ Griffin (No. 16 pick), 2023 first-round pick (via Charlotte Hornets), 2025 first-round pick, 2026 pick swap, 2027 first-round pick, and a 2029 first-round pick.

Roster: The Hawks roster and future would have been gutted had the trade talks with the Jazz come to fruition. The starting five would have likely included Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Andre Hunter, John Collins, and Rudy Gobert.

Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers for three players and five draft picks. © Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

Background: In May, Hawks fans had dreams of a short king spring. Donovan Mitchell was linked to the Hawks for months leading up to the Dejounte Murray trade. While Mitchell is a better player than Murray, the Hawks found a player that is both a better fit and more affordable. However, now they must deal with a formidable backcourt when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Trade Package: Using the Cavaliers trade package as a model, the Hawks would have had to package John Collins, De'Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin, 2023 first-round pick (via Charlotte Hornets), 2025 first-round pick, 2026 pick swap, and a 2027 first-round pick.

Roster: The Hawks would have still made the Kevin Huerter trade in this scenario. But just the thought of that trade package is enough to make Hawks fans squeamish. The Hawks new starting five would have likely included Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, Justin Holiday, Moe Harkless, and Clint Capela.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant agreed to play for the Brooklyn Nets again next season. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Background: No potential trade target was as big as Kevin Durant this offseason. Once the 12x NBA All-Star gave the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum between him and the coach/general manager, it impacted every team's summer plans.

After the Dejounte Murray trade, the Hawks were given the third-highest odds of landing Durant. Even better, Trae Young liked the idea of teaming up with his old friend from Oklahoma City. But alas, no team was willing to meet the Nets asking price, and Durant eventually agreed to play in Brooklyn again next season.

Trade Package: The Hawks would have had to mortgage their future to acquire Durant. A package consisting of John Collins, De'Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu, four first-round picks, and three pick swaps would be the cheapest possible trade package.

Roster: The star-laden Hawks starting five would have likely included Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Durant, and Clint Capela.

