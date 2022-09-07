Position Battles: Who is Atlanta Hawks Backup Power Forward?

In less than a month, NBA teams report for training camp. The bloated rosters will have to chisel down to 15 players by the end of the preseason. That is the easy part.

The challenge for teams is figuring out the right rotation as they enter the regular season. A dynamic we often see play out is position battles between unproven players and veterans. The Atlanta Hawks are no exception.

In mid-July, we projected the Hawks roster for the upcoming season, and little has changed since then. The starting five is set in stone, but one of the more intriguing storylines is the competition for the role of backup power forward. Below are head coach Nate McMillan's options for the backup four spot.

Jalen Johnson

Jalen Johnson played historically-low minutes during his rookie season. Following one shortened season at Duke, Atlanta's front office and coaching staff identified the prospect as a long-term project.

At 6'9" and 220 pounds, Johnson possesses the intangible qualities of a modern four but lacks on-the-job training. Therefore, he got most of his development with the College Park Skyhawks. Sometimes even opting to stay with the G League affiliate rather than making road trips as part of the Hawks' active roster.

But after the departure of Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Knox this offseason, the 20-year-old is one of only two true power forwards on the Hawks roster. Unfortunately, Johnson spent part of this crucial summer rehabilitating a non-surgical procedure to address left knee tendinitis. We have not received an update from the organization since mid-June.

De'Andre Hunter

At 6'8" and 225 pounds, De'Andre Hunter has a similar build to the Hawks two true power forwards (John Collins and Jalen Johnson). According to Basketball-Reference, Hunter spent 35% of his time at the power forward spot last season.

More importantly, Hunter has been tasked with picking up opponents' best player on defense since he first entered the league in 2019. The 24-year-old has proven more than capable of guarding multiple positions. That level of versatility is a hot commodity in the NBA, which provides Hunter leverage in his ongoing contract negotiations.

Moe Harkless

The NBA is a wings league now, and the Atlanta Hawks have a surplus of small forwards. That is one of the main reasons we initially plugged journeyman Moe Harkless in at the backup power forward position.

Harkless spent 24% of his time at the four with the Sacramento Kings last season. At 6'7" and 220 pounds, Harkless is capable of guarding opposing power forwards. The 29-year-old is still a net-positive defender after ten seasons in the league.

However, Harkless is a career 32% three-point shooter on low volume. That could explain why the veteran forward has seen a sharp decrease in playing time over the last two seasons. But then again, those percentages are on par with Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, who spent 15% of his 13 minutes per game last season at the four.

Onyeka Okongwu

In January, I wrote that Onyeka Okongwu's time is now. At 6'8" and 235 pounds, Okongwu is an undersized center. But the 21-year-old is a tenacious defender and rebounder.

It is a dream of Hawks fans that Okongwu transforms into a power forward over time. That is a hope reportedly shared by Atlanta's front office, hence their eagerness to trade John Collins.

Okongwu spent just 2% of his time on the court last season at the four. However, Okongwu pledged to spend the offseason working on his jump shot, and we have since seen videos of him working on his perimeter skills. A complete, healthy summer could be the launch pad for a breakout third season in the NBA for Okongwu.

Final Verdict

In theory, Jalen Johnson will be the Hawks second power forward. However, in practice, the Hawks will role with small-ball lineups featuring proven players like De'Andre Hunter and Moe Harkless at the four more - at least to start the season.

John Collins played 1,663 minutes on the court last season. That leaves 1,781 minutes to be filled at the power forward position (hopefully a lot less since Collins missed 28 games between Covid and injuries). Meanwhile, Johnson logged just 120 minutes in his rookie season.

Given Coach McMillan's affinity for older players, especially defensive-minded wings, it seems unlikely that Johnson immediately receives a significant role to start the season. But that is why position battles are played out on the court rather than on the internet.

