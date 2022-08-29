Time Running Out for De'Andre Hunter's Contract Extension with Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are wrapping up one of the most consequential offseasons in franchise history. After reaching the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, the team regressed during the 2021-22 season.

Following the first round playoff exit, Atlanta's front office promised change and delivered. Everything from the scouting department to the roster underwent significant upgrades. While the front office earned good grades for its offseason moves, there is still one huge task to be completed.

The Hawks and De'Andre Hunter still have not reached an agreement on a rookie-scale contract extension. The two parties have until October 17, 2022, to strike a deal. Otherwise, the team's 2019 first round draft pick will hit restricted free agency next July.

De'Andre Hunter led the Atlanta Hawks with 21.2 points per game in the 2022 Playoff series against the Miami Heat. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

We have not heard a status update on contract negotiations since July when neither party was close. The 24-year-old small forward can take one of two paths over the next 49 days. Hunter can bet on himself like John Collins did in 2020 (which paid off in 2021) or take a more cautious approach and sign a team-friendly deal as Kevin Huerter did in 2021.

If no deal is reached by the start of the regular season, Hunter will be one of five players on the Hawks roster playing for a new contract. We recently analyzed how each of those players can secure the bag next year.

History tells us that the Hawks value Hunter. In January, the team traded his draft classmate Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks, essentially betting on Hunter. However, the team reportedly offered Hunter as part of a trade package to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant in the last month.

Hunter is a much better player than Reddish. But like his old teammate, Hunter has battled injuries and inconsistent play while flashing moments of brilliance. For both Hunter and the Hawks this is a high-risk, high-reward scenario. The question boils down to if Atlanta's front office is willing to invest in Hunter's development or short his potential.

