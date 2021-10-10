Jahlil Okafor Likely Winner of Atlanta Hawks Final Roster Spot

Gorgui Dieng let out a shout after spraining his right hand in the second quarter of last night's game in Memphis. After a hot start, the 6'10 rim-runner exited the game early and further added to the Hawks injury report.

Coach McMillan's goal was to play his backup center into shape during the preseason. Now with Clint Capela likely out for preseason (left Achilles injury management), Onyeka Okongwu out until December or January (right shoulder surgery rehabilitation), and Dieng dealing with a right-hand sprain, the Hawks are thinner than ever at the 5-spot.

Enter Jahlil Okafor. The Hawks signed the third pick of the 2015 NBA Draft to a non-guaranteed contract in September. As a result, fans and media members expected a competition between Okafor and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot for the 15th and final roster spot. However, that positional battle may have just ended last night when Dieng went down with the injury.

Player MPG PPG FG% RPG APG Jahlil Okafor 14.1 3.0 66.7% 1.5 2.0 Timothe Luwawau-Cabarrot 14.7 0.7 12.5% 1.3 1.3

As you can see from the stats above, Okafor hasn't exactly shined in his limited time on the court. But he has managed to outplay Luwawu-Cabarrot throughout the preseason. Additionally, the Hawks have no shortage of perimeter players. However, they are dangerously low on big men. The team's only other center, Johnny Hamilton, has averaged only 6.5 minutes per game in the preseason.

Sure, McMillan can get creative and play small-ball with Danilo Gallinari or De'Andre Hunter at the 5, but that is a recipe for a defensive disaster. Although the team has not and will not say anything for at least a week, the competition for the final roster spot ended last night. Okafor won the battle of attrition.

Still, even with Okafor filling in for an injured front-court, the team remains thin at the center position. Rookie Sharife Cooper and two-way player Skylar Mays have proven to be competent in the backup point guard role - the only other area of concern on the roster. With one preseason game remaining, the team must prioritize Okafor's playing time as he will likely see action early in the regular season.

Of course, anything can happen in the NBA. General Manager Travis Schlenk has proven to be a few steps ahead of the league throughout his career and likely has plans A through Z already mapped out. But as of today, Jahlil Okafor is the last man standing and the presumed winner of the final roster spot.

