    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Top StoriesNewsCultureSI.com
    Search
    Atlanta Hawks Defeat Memphis Grizzlies 91-87

    © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    Atlanta Hawks Defeat Memphis Grizzlies 91-87

    Sharife Cooper led a comeback to steal the Hawks first preseason victory in Memphis.
    Author:

    After Atlantans watched the Braves secure a playoff victory against the Milwaukee Brewers, the celebration continued as the Hawks clinched their first preseason victory.

    Speaking of baseball, the Hawks had a pinch hitter in Renee Montgomery tonight. The WNBA legend, Vice President of the Atlanta Dream, and future Basketball Hall of Famer filled in the lineup for Dominique Wilkins. Montgomery's broadcasting talent and natural chemistry with Bob Rathbun were on full display throughout the game. I'm starting to think there's nothing she can't do.

    Leading up to tip-off we knew both rosters were depleted. Each team had several key players on the bench in street clothes. What resulted was a low-scoring game that remained close until the final possessions. Once again, the Hawks got off to a sloppy start. They turned the ball over at a high rate and got outscored in the paint 46-32. 

    To make matters worse, Cam Reddish struggled offensively after an electric performance against the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. As always, Reddish created highlights, but he couldn't get his shot to fall. In 21 minutes, he shot 3-14 from the field and 2-9 from behind the arc.

    When the starters were pulled in the third quarter, it seemed like deja vu all over again. Only this time, the Hawks second and third units' energy lifted the team to victory. Rookie Sharife Cooper logged 21 minutes and scored 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals.

    Following the game, Coach McMillan praised the rookie's energy and play on both sides of the ball. 

    "I thought he did a good job of organizing the team and running the team down the stretch. He made some big plays and good decisions with the basketball in that fourth quarter. He was really the difference in this game. I love the energy that he's bringing. He's scrappy and he's playing scrappy basketball out there. He's trying to make a statement. He's stepping up and he's not pacing himself."

    "Win at all costs." That's the mindset which Cooper told the media he played with tonight. Despite being the newest addition to the team, Cooper shares the organization's distaste for losing. 

    Additionally, the former Auburn Tiger heard all the critics of his defense during the NBA Draft process, and was focused on changing the narrative. "That was a big emphasis I wanted to make this coming year. Just show I can defend multiple positions and make an impact on that end, so that's why I have so much energy."

    Now the Hawks have some time off to heal up from all of their injuries. The fourth and final preseason game will be played on Thursday night at State Farm Arena against division foe Miami Heat.

    Thank you for your support of AllHawks.com. As we approach the regular season, we will continue to keep you updated with breaking news and analysis for your Atlanta Hawks.

    No image description

    Hawks Stats Leaders

    John Collins - 16 PTS, 12 REB

    Bogdan Bogdanovic - 16 PTS, 4 AST

    Danilo Gallinari - 11 PTS, 10 REB

    Grizzlies Stats Leaders

    Desmond Bane - 18 PTS, 3 REB

    Santi Aldama - 16 PTS, 9 REB

    Brandon Clarke - 16 PTS, 6 REB

    Recommended For You

    Trae Young Partnering with Snapchat to Tackle Mental Health Awareness

    Multiple Atlanta Hawks Featured in NBA 75th Anniversary Video

    Magic Johnson Loves Trae Young's Game

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzles forward Ziaire Williams (8) defends during the first half at FedExForum.
    News

    Sharife Cooper Shines in Hawks Win over Grizzlies

    17 seconds ago
    Team Giannis guard Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks reacts in the first quarter during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center.
    Culture

    Trae Young Taking On Mental Health Awareness

    8 hours ago
    Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the game at FedExForum.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Scouting Report

    12 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Injuries Hinder Atlanta Hawks Practice

    Oct 8, 2021
    NBA former player Magic Johnson watches during the first half between the Clemson Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at CenturyLink Center.
    News

    Video Shows Magic Johnson Praising Trae Young at NBA Event

    Oct 8, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young dribbles the ball at mid court against the Sacramento Kings
    News

    Trae Young Featured in NBA 75th Anniversary Video

    Oct 7, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a call during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
    News

    Bill Simmons Ranks Boston Celtics Ahead of Atlanta Hawks

    Oct 7, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) pictured at Hawks Media Day held at PC&E.
    News

    NBA Needs John Collins in 2022 Slam Dunk Contest

    Oct 7, 2021
    Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) dribbles past Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hawks Start Preseason 0-2 Following Cavs Loss

    Oct 6, 2021