After Atlantans watched the Braves secure a playoff victory against the Milwaukee Brewers, the celebration continued as the Hawks clinched their first preseason victory.

Speaking of baseball, the Hawks had a pinch hitter in Renee Montgomery tonight. The WNBA legend, Vice President of the Atlanta Dream, and future Basketball Hall of Famer filled in the lineup for Dominique Wilkins. Montgomery's broadcasting talent and natural chemistry with Bob Rathbun were on full display throughout the game. I'm starting to think there's nothing she can't do.

Leading up to tip-off we knew both rosters were depleted. Each team had several key players on the bench in street clothes. What resulted was a low-scoring game that remained close until the final possessions. Once again, the Hawks got off to a sloppy start. They turned the ball over at a high rate and got outscored in the paint 46-32.

To make matters worse, Cam Reddish struggled offensively after an electric performance against the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. As always, Reddish created highlights, but he couldn't get his shot to fall. In 21 minutes, he shot 3-14 from the field and 2-9 from behind the arc.

When the starters were pulled in the third quarter, it seemed like deja vu all over again. Only this time, the Hawks second and third units' energy lifted the team to victory. Rookie Sharife Cooper logged 21 minutes and scored 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals.

Following the game, Coach McMillan praised the rookie's energy and play on both sides of the ball.

"I thought he did a good job of organizing the team and running the team down the stretch. He made some big plays and good decisions with the basketball in that fourth quarter. He was really the difference in this game. I love the energy that he's bringing. He's scrappy and he's playing scrappy basketball out there. He's trying to make a statement. He's stepping up and he's not pacing himself."

"Win at all costs." That's the mindset which Cooper told the media he played with tonight. Despite being the newest addition to the team, Cooper shares the organization's distaste for losing.

Additionally, the former Auburn Tiger heard all the critics of his defense during the NBA Draft process, and was focused on changing the narrative. "That was a big emphasis I wanted to make this coming year. Just show I can defend multiple positions and make an impact on that end, so that's why I have so much energy."

Now the Hawks have some time off to heal up from all of their injuries. The fourth and final preseason game will be played on Thursday night at State Farm Arena against division foe Miami Heat.

Hawks Stats Leaders

John Collins - 16 PTS, 12 REB

Bogdan Bogdanovic - 16 PTS, 4 AST

Danilo Gallinari - 11 PTS, 10 REB

Grizzlies Stats Leaders

Desmond Bane - 18 PTS, 3 REB

Santi Aldama - 16 PTS, 9 REB

Brandon Clarke - 16 PTS, 6 REB

