The 3rd overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft has another shot to compete in Atlanta.

With less than two weeks to go until the start of training camp, the Atlanta Hawks are still adding to their roster. First reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team has signed Jahlil Okafor to a non-guaranteed contract.

Coming out of Duke, Okafor was the 3rd overall selection of the 2015 NBA Draft. The big man was named to the 2016 NBA All-Rookie Team and seemed to be an integral part of Philadelphia 76ers 'Process.'

Following the drama brought on by former 76ers General Manager Bryan Colangelo, the team eventually traded Okafor to the Nets in 2017. Since that time, he has bounced around between the Pelicans, Pistons, and Nets.

Personally, I love this move for the Hawks. It is low risk and high reward. Like the Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot signing last week, they're just going to see what Okafor can bring to the team at this stage in his career. Keep in mind, he is only 25-years-old and has never been in the best position to develop, let alone win.

Okafor flashed moments of brilliance during the first two years in the league, but his time and availability have precipitously declined over the past few seasons. He will start off behind Clint Capela and Gorgui Dieng on the depth chart but will be a great practice player at the very least.

The Hawks can carry 20 players into training camp before eventually cutting down to 15 players on their active roster. As it stands right now, 14 players are under contract. So it could come down to Okafor and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot competing for the final roster spot. So stay locked in as we gear up for training camp in 12 days.

