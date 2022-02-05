Raptors Beat Hawks 125-114. Siakam Scores 33 Points

Skip to main content
Toronto Raptors Defeat Atlanta Hawks 125-114

The Hawks are now 25-27.

© John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Recap

Not only did the Raptors heat up an almost entirely empty Scotiabank Arena, but probably most of frigid Toronto. For the second time in five days, the Hawks got torched by a hot-shooting Raptors - this time 125-114.

Pascal Siakam set the tone early with 21 points in the first quarter. Luckily, the Hawks were able to contain 'Spicy P' the rest of the game. But for every run made by the Hawks, there was a clutch three-pointer by either Fred VanVleet or Gary Trent, Jr. The Raptors shot 17-27 (63%) from deep. Read that last sentence again.

Last night none of the Hawks players could miss. Unfortunately, some of the player's offensive games never made it through customs. Clint Capela and Kevin Huerter were held to 8 and 7 points, respectively. The Hawks collectively shot 46.2% from the field and 31% from behind the arc.

Most of the Hawks offense came from John Collins, De'Andre Hunter, and Trae Young, who scored 23, 23, and 22 points, respectively. However, shooting woes were only a small part of the problem tonight. The Hawks defense was dreadful, again.

While it's true that both teams played with heavy legs, only one of them had to spend last night traveling internationally. Luckily, tonight the Hawks will get to spend the night in Canada before embarking on a trip to the Lone Star State tomorrow morning.

Post-Game Interviews

After a lengthy wait, John Collins was the first Hawks player to emerge from the locker room. "Turnovers there at the end. Really beat us up on the offensive boards to give themselves some second-chance opportunities.  And they were knocking down shots tonight from behind the arc. So can't give a team extra opportunities, and that's what they had in the closing minutes. That will definitely help a team win."

Seconds after Collins wrapped up his post-game media availability, De'Andre Hunter took to the podium. "I think turnovers definitely hurt us. They made some tough shots at the end as well, some open looks as well. But overall, we played pretty hard tonight. Just a little fatigued, that's all."

The Hawks next game is Sunday afternoon in Dallas against the Mavericks. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

John Collins - 23 PTS, 6 REB

De'Andre Hunter - 23 PTS, 4 REB

Trae Young - 22 PTS, 13 AST

Raptors Leaders

Pascal Siakam - 33 PTS, 9 REB

Fred VanVleet - 26 PTS, 11 AST

Gary Trent Jr. - 19 PTS, 1 STL

