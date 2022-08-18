Trae Young Shares Pictures from Wild Week

Skip to main content
Trae Young Shares Legendary Workouts with Fans

© David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young Shares Legendary Workouts with Fans

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has worked out with some of the best players in the NBA over this past week.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

"Another Day, Another Opportunity" is more than a catchy slogan tweeted by Trae Young on a daily basis. It's an affirmation, a commitment, a promise made by the Atlanta Hawks point guard.

Young made history last season by leading the NBA in total points and assists. The 23-year-old became the second player in league history to accomplish that feat. Instead of resting on his laurels, Young has dedicated his summer to improving his game.

Last night, Young shared four pictures on Twitter. Two are from a star-studded scrimmage, including Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. You can read a recap from that workout here.

The other two are from yesterday. Young and a handful of NBA players, including Golden State Warriors, point guard Stephen Curry, ran the court at UCLA as part of the Rico Hines private runs.

Unfortunately for fans, few videos have surfaced of yesterday's workout. We are working off pictures and a few quick videos posted to Instagram by Young's personal photographer Naveen Thavathiru (@Nav.Visuals). 

The Hawks gave Young some help this offseason by trading for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. However, many people have asked how two point guards will coexist in the backcourt.

It's a question that the players and head coach Nate McMillan have already had to answer. We will not know for sure until the season starts on October 19. It appears that Young is taking it upon himself to play off the ball more this upcoming season.

Young has worked out on multiple occasions with Curry's personal shooting coach. Last season, Young shot 46 FG%, 38.2 3PT%, and 53.6 eFG%. All while averaging a 27.7% usage rate. It is safe to assume Young's shooting splits will improve when he is no longer tasked with creating all of the team's offense.

There are 62 days until the Hawks start the 2022-23 regular season. Young seems intent on squeezing every bit of time out of this offseason. "Another Day, Another Opportunity." 

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young and Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry worked out together at UCLA on August 17, 2022.

Trae Young and Stephen Curry working out together at UCLA.

Recommended For You

Ten Takeaways from Hawks 2022-23 Schedule

The Story Behind Hawks Schedule Announcement Video

Trae Young in NBA2K23 Trailer for One Second

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talk after the game at Chase Center.
News

Trae Young Shares Pictures from Wild Week

By Pat Benson
The Atlanta Hawks announced the 2022-23 regular season schedule today. The Hawks travel to Los Angeles to play the Lakers on January 6, 2023.
News

Ten Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Schedule Release

By Pat Benson
As part of the 2022-23 schedule announcement, the Atlanta Hawks collaborated with Grillz by Scotty, a local Atlanta business that creates custom grillz for its celebrity clients from music and Hollywood, to launch its 2022-23 schedule delivered by Papa Johns.
Culture

The Story Behind Atlanta Hawks Schedule Announcement Video

By Pat Benson
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and forward John Collins will start their season on October 19, 2022. Today the NBA unveiled every team's schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
News

Atlanta Hawks Announce Schedule for Upcoming Season

By Pat Benson
Atlanta Hawks starters Trae Young and Clint Capela participated in a star-studded scrimmage in Los Angeles on August 16, 2022.
News

Trae Young & Clint Capela Work Out with Stars in Los Angeles

By Pat Benson
The Atlanta Hawks are scheduled to start the 2022-23 season with a home game against the Houston Rockets. Trae Young will play with Dejounte Murray for the first time in the home opener.
News

Atlanta Hawks Host Houston Rockets on Opening Night 2022

By Pat Benson
Feb 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) makes a three point basket against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Amway Center.
News

Atlanta Hawks Host Orlando Magic on Opening Night

By Pat Benson
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) has a few words for the officials during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Hosting Miami Heat on MLK Day

By Pat Benson