Trae Young Shares Pictures from Wild Week

"Another Day, Another Opportunity" is more than a catchy slogan tweeted by Trae Young on a daily basis. It's an affirmation, a commitment, a promise made by the Atlanta Hawks point guard.

Young made history last season by leading the NBA in total points and assists. The 23-year-old became the second player in league history to accomplish that feat. Instead of resting on his laurels, Young has dedicated his summer to improving his game.

Last night, Young shared four pictures on Twitter. Two are from a star-studded scrimmage, including Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. You can read a recap from that workout here.

The other two are from yesterday. Young and a handful of NBA players, including Golden State Warriors, point guard Stephen Curry, ran the court at UCLA as part of the Rico Hines private runs.

Unfortunately for fans, few videos have surfaced of yesterday's workout. We are working off pictures and a few quick videos posted to Instagram by Young's personal photographer Naveen Thavathiru (@Nav.Visuals).

The Hawks gave Young some help this offseason by trading for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. However, many people have asked how two point guards will coexist in the backcourt.

It's a question that the players and head coach Nate McMillan have already had to answer. We will not know for sure until the season starts on October 19. It appears that Young is taking it upon himself to play off the ball more this upcoming season.

Young has worked out on multiple occasions with Curry's personal shooting coach. Last season, Young shot 46 FG%, 38.2 3PT%, and 53.6 eFG%. All while averaging a 27.7% usage rate. It is safe to assume Young's shooting splits will improve when he is no longer tasked with creating all of the team's offense.

There are 62 days until the Hawks start the 2022-23 regular season. Young seems intent on squeezing every bit of time out of this offseason. "Another Day, Another Opportunity."

Trae Young and Stephen Curry working out together at UCLA. @TheTraeYoung

