An NBA Media Personality Finally Says Something Positive About Miami Heat

Stephen A. Smith was on The OGs Show with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller. He went on a rant about how good Tyler Herro can be. Stephen A. Smith said when Tyler Herro is on, the Miami Heat are a much better team.

Scott Salomon

Apr 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) looks for a shot against Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) during the first quarter of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports
One NBA media personality happens to like the current makeup of the Miami Heat roster.

ESPN's NBA Countdown and First Take co-host Stephen A. Smith believes the Heat have a roster capable of winning now. He also told Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller on The OGs Show he has a special affinity for Tyler Herro.

"Tyler Herro can ball. He can ball now. So why we talking about somebody else coming to the Heat? He aint no scrub," Smith said Tuesday. "When he brings his "A" game, how does Miami look?"

Herro averaged 20.8 points in 33.5 minutes last season.

Smith said Jimmy Butler is not the sole answer for the Heat. He said Butler does not have to get better for the Heat to win. They just need more from Herro.

"Jimmy Butler is a winner. He is a warrior," Smith said. "But, he is no spring chicken in basketball parts. We wouldn't be talking about what more Jimmy Butler or the Miami Heat have to do if Tyler Herro brought his "A" game every night. We wouldn't be doing that."

The praise for Herro just came pouring out of Smith.

"This is not a brother that can't play. This is a brother who can play. This is not a brother that can't make a difference," Smith said. "He is a brother who can make a difference. The shot making authority, the heart, the whole bit."

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com.

