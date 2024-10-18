NBA Fans Bash Tyler Herro For Recent Claim About Miami Heat's Backcourt
Confidence is one of the keys to success in the NBA, but fans aren't afraid to call out stars when they sense too much optimism.
Miami Heat star Tyler Herro is one of the latest to receive this treatment, following a comment about the team's backcourt. Herro and Terry Rozier are entering their first full season together with the outlook of being one of the league's top guard duos.
"We're both really motivated," Herro told Jeremy Taché. "We both had really good summers. We wanted to come back stronger this year. We're really excited to play together to prove people wrong. You know they really don't think the backcourt of us two can work. We both believe we’re one of the best backcourts in the league, and we both individually think we’re one of the best guards in the league.”
The community made sure to let Herro know the Heat are far from the top of this category.
"I like the confidence but nah," one user wrote.
"There is only a certain point to delusion, after that is pure stupidity," another fan commented.
Then, some came in with the voice of reason, writing, "Every athlete should have that mindset. Doesn’t mean it’s true, but that needs to be what every athlete thinks."
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.