Baron Davis Looks Back On Dwyane Wade's First Iconic Moment With Miami Heat
Dwyane Wade's first memorable moment with the Miami Heat came during his rookie year in the 2004 NBA playoffs.
And no one had a better view than Baron Davis.
Davis was the point guard for the New Orleans Hornets that first-round series. His responsibility was finding a way to somehow slow down a young Wade. Davis didn't have much success because Wade averaged 15 points, 5.6 assists and four rebounds.
"I actually watched that series the other day with my friends, I watched the whole series," Davis said. "One, the kid was just un-guardable. He was just making shots. He was fast. He was explosive. He knows how to play. I think that just watching the game, he was in the moment. That's the thing that I love about D-Wade. He lived in the moment. He had all the utmost confidence in his ability coming in as a rookie."
Wade's first superstar moment came at the end of the Game 1. He hit a shot over Davis as time expired for the victory. The Heat went on to win the series in seven.
"It's if could've would've should've," Davis said. "If I didn't slap the ball and he don't double-clutch, you know what I mean. It was a great move, it was a great shot. I barely hit the ball. Jamaal Magloire barely tapped the ball. If neither one of us touched the ball, is that shot good? Does it go long? That's what playing in the league is all about."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com