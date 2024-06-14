Miami Heat To Play Washington Wizards Nov. 2 In Mexico City
The NBA announced Friday the Miami Heat will play the Washington Wizards Dec. 2 in Mexico City.
This marks the third time the Heat will make the trip south of the border.
Here's what some of the executives are saying about the matchup:
NBA Mexico Senior Vice President and Managing Director Raul Zarraga:
“Bringing the Heat and the Wizards to Mexico City next season in conjunction with ‘Día de los Muertos’ will mark another special milestone in the NBA’s long history in Mexico. The game and surrounding events will serve as the ultimate celebration of the NBA for fans in Mexico and across Latin America at a time when the momentum around basketball in the region is at an all-time high.”
Zignia Live Director Alejandro Arce Saldívar:
“We are grateful to the NBA for the trust they have placed in us to bring the best basketball in the world to Mexico. We are confident that fans will have a unique experience at Arena CDMX. We thank the league, the teams, and of course the fans, whose response makes it possible to bring this type of event to our country.”
President of The HEAT Group’s Business Operations Eric Woolworth:
“We are excited to return to Mexico City to bring a little of Miami’s HEAT to the passionate fans of such a vibrant city. Participating in these NBA Global Games allows us to engage with a broader basketball-loving community.”
