NBA Draft: Bronny James Follows In Father's Footsteps By Landing With Miami Heat?
NBA Draft prospect Bronny James could forge his own legacy with the Miami Heat much sooner than his father, LeBron.
The former USC Trojan's draft projection is scattered, but the majority pictures him going off the board somewhere in the second round. The Heat are selecting at No. 43, where CBS Sports' Kyle Boone mocks James to go.
"Bronny gets to take his talents to South Beach, where his pops once won two titles," Boone wrote. "He underwhelmed as a true freshman at USC but his pre-draft process won some people over with his shooting and athleticism."
The Lakers are drafting roughly 10 picks after the Heat (No. 55), meaning team president Pat Riley and the front office could swipe the Trojan guard away from a potential father-son team-up. He averaged 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds on 36.6 percent shooting in his freshman season. His defense is the best aspect of his game, largely due to strong athleticism and tenacity. It shouldn't come as much of a surprise if Bronny goes higher than expected in an attempt to lure his father to their organization.
Projected lottery pick Isaiah Collier believes in his USC teammate, speaking on Bronny's potential at the NBA Draft Combine.
"It's taking a little bit of time, but Bronny's going to be real good," Collier said. "Y'all gone see real soon."
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE
Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE