How To Watch Minnesota Timberwolves-Miami Heat, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line
Game time: 8 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +6, Covers.com
VITALS: The Heat and Timberwolves meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a 95-94 win in Minnesota on 11/10 and with a victory would sweep the series for the first time since the 2016-17 season. The HEAT are 36-33 all-time versus
the T-Wolves during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 17-19 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Terry Rozier
G Davion Mitchell
C Kevin Love
F Bam Adebayo
F Alec Burks
TIMBERWOLVES
F Jaden McDaniels
F Julius Randle
C Naz Reid
G Anthony Edwards
G Donte Divincenzo
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Tyler Herro: Questionable - Cold
Alec Burks: Questionable - Back
Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - ankle
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Jaime Jaquez: Questionable - ankle
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Isaiah Stevens: Questionable - G League
Kel'el Ware: Out - Knee
TIMBERWOLVES
Rudy Gobert: Questionable - Back
QUOTABLE
Heat center Bam Adebayo on his recent play: “I mean, my teammates are giving me the ball and just playing our game. At the beginning of the season everybody was questioning my shots or whatever, what I needed to do differently,” Adebayo said, with the Heat turning their attention to Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the start of a five-game homestand. “Nothing changed. I’m still taking the same shots, still being aggressive. The ball’s going in."
