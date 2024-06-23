Jimmy Butler Is Subject Of Golden State Trade Rumors This Summer Due To Extension Demands
Miami Hear star Jimmy Butler has been the subject of trade rumors ever since the season ended.
The rumors started almost immediately following the first-round playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Butler is apparently seeking to sign a two-year contract extension with the Heat that would leave the Heat financially responsible for Butler for four more seasons.
Butler is already under contract for two more seasons for a total value of $101.2 million. Should Butler be extended for two more years, the deal would expire when he is 38. The Heat might be skeptical to sign a player for that kind of money at that age.
There is apparently is some resistance to his request, and he has been the subject of trade talks in the media. Several media outlets have speculated that Butler will be traded in exchange for a big package.
Gambling website FanDuel has speculated that the Heat could deal Butler to the Golden State Warriors for four players and two draft choices.
Basketball analyst Shams Charania of The Athletic said recently on the Pat McAfee show that he does not believe that Butler will leave the Heat.
“My sense is Jimmy Butler does not want to be anywhere but Miami. My sense is that he loves it in Miami," Charania said. But again, he is extension-eligible this year. There are multiple teams out there that would give him an extension, and I think this is something that we’ll see play out over the next month or so. The Heat don’t want to trade him; he wants an extension. Will they give him an extension? That’s the question.”
Pat Riley has already gone on record stating that the Heat have a big decision to make and that it is not so easy.
“That’s a big decision on our part to commit those kinds of resources unless you have somebody who’s going to be there and available every single night,” Riley said. “That’s the truth.”
Just because Butler is extension eligible this season does not mean that he has to sign one now. Talks can resume after next season and the parties can then determine whether an extension is feasible at that time.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com.