Is Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Putting Too Much Emphasis On Boston Celtics?
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has spent lots of energy focusing on the Boston Celtics.
But how much is too much? Last week Butler once against spoke about the Heat biggest rival on an episode of the Netflix series "Starting Five." Miami Heat On I contributor Rudy Rodriquez-Chomat recently gave his thoughts on Butler's seeing obsession with the Celtics.
"Jimmy Butler hates the Boston Celtics." Rodriguez-Chomat said. "He has voiced it in his Netflix series Starting Five how much he does not like the Boston Celtics. One could view this from a couple of different directions one can view this as he is coming for blood of the Boston Celtics another viewpoint could be that he is putting way too much energy into the Boston Celtics."
Last year the Heat lost to the Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. They met four times in the postseason since 2020.
"There is a happy balance and a happy medium for both of these possibilities, however, I would say that a Jimmy Butler who is pissed off is the best Jimmy Butler you have," Rodriguez-Chomat said. "When he is pissed, he appears to be a more focused player, more locked in. Jimmy Butler has a personality that seems to be really nonchalant in general. Watching him on social media it seems he is very very chill sometimes a little bit too chill. This year he didn’t do one of those silly hairstyles so that seems to be a good start.
Perhaps focusing on the Celtics is a motivation tactic for his teammates.
"But Jimmy Butler pissed off, talking crap in his face brings out a different dimension of Jimmy Butler and that would be the Butler," Rodriguez-Chomat said. "Ask Grant Williams about that form of Jimmy Butler. You always want to see that version of Jimmy Butler on the basketball court. So yes, Butler, pissed off and wanting Celtics blood is great, but he needs to want the blood of everyone as his short playoff appearance last season was a forgettable experience."
Rudy Rodiguez-Chomat is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at Comeonnowthepodcast@gmail.com or follow his podcast on YouTube
X: @ComeOnNowPod