Opinion: NBA Writers Propose Trade Involving Miami Heat Which Makes No Sense
Two NBA writers proposed a trade involving the Miami Heat that appears to help the rich get richer.
Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report published an article on one acquisition for each team.
He suggested the Boston Celtics trade with the Heat for Kevin Love.
"This is a tricky exercise for the Boston Celtics. They don't have any roster needs," Bailey said. "They just won the title. A massive shakeup involving one of their big money rotation players doesn't make any sense."
Bailey illustrates the point of the Celtics improving the back end of their roster with the addition of Love.
The Heat should have no interest in helping their biggest challenger in the Eastern Conference.
The two teams met in the conference finals three of the last five years. Last season, they met in the first round of the playoffs.
Giving the Celtics a piece they believe enhances their roster just creates more distance between the two teams.
Another NBA writer, Jonah Kubicek of The Sporting News took Bailey's proposition one step further. He proposed the Heat trade Love and Josh Richardson to the Celtics in exchange for point guard Jaden Springer, center Xavier Tillman and a 2026 first-round pick.
Springer has a $4.018 million cap number for 2024-2025, according to spotrac.com. Springer also becomes a restricted free agent at the end of the season,. Tillman has a cap number of $2.237 million for this season.
Love has a cap number of $3.850 million, so the proposed deal further compounds the Heat's salary cap problem.
Scott Salomon is a contributor for Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.