Longtime NBA Insider Believes LeBron James Will Finish Career On Another Team
The final chapter of LeBron James' legendary career, and whether or not it will take place with the Los Angeles Lakers, remains a compelling story. According to longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, the former Miami Heat Finals MVP will eventually be wearing a different uniform when he calls it quits, which won't be next season.
"I expect him to retire in a uniform that isn't purple and gold. It's pretty clear at this juncture that the Lakers have launched the Luka Dončić Era. It certainly appears as though they are approaching the 2025-26 season as LeBron's last in Tinseltown," Stein said, after his gut read that next season won't be his last. "If James doesn't want retirement forced upon him, as one suspects, that almost certainly means he would have to find a new team next summer."
The four-time MVP averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists for the 50-32 Lakers, earning him a spot on the All-NBA Second Team in his age-40 season.
Stein mentioned teams like the Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors as potential landing spots. However, with all of those teams, there are multiple roadblocks to making a trade for James, whether because of the second apron or rather the lack of willingness to trade multiple good players for a player turning 41 in December, despite the high level of play.
The Heat, while not looking like the most alluring option, do check off a lot of boxes. They have the history with James, the organizational cache, the long-bolstered lack of a state tax and a top-tier coach who helped him win his first two championships. A core featuring James, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and the newly acquired Norm Powell supplemented by some helpful, youthful role players would be an intriguing plot twist.
Moreover, they can satisfy the Lakers' short-term cap space goals without sacrificing multiple core players, unlike many other contenders save for the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Earlier this offseason, James opted into the final year of his contract with the Lakers. Rich Paul, CEO of Klutch Sports and his longtime friend, put out a somewhat ominous statement immediately afterwards.
"LeBron wants to compete for a championship. He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career," Paul told ESPN. "We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what's best for him."