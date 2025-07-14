Miami Heat Would Need To Move Expiring Contracts To Acquire LeBron James
The strangeness surrounding LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers continues. The former Miami Heat player's relationship with the Lakers is reportedly deteriorating. The Heat apparently may have a path to reunion.
The Athletic's Dan Woike, who covers the Lakers, appeared on The Ringer's Zach Lowe Show. He discussed some of the complexities around any potential James trades.
“If it’s a trade, then the next question is where? I've reported it, the Lakers don’t want to take on money beyond this season. I think Brian Windhorst referred to LeBron as an expiring contract at some point," Woike said. "So they don’t want to turn that expiring contract into longer-term money. Good luck trading. Who has $54M of expiring money the Lakers can take in a trade?”
If the Heat pursue a reunion with the guy who was Finals MVP for two of their three championships, they have more than enough in expiring contracts to make a trade work before the trade deadline.
Between Terry Rozier, Haywood Highsmith, Norman Powell and Simone Fontecchio, (the latter two can't be traded alongside another player until January 7), that's almost $60 million in expiring contracts alone.
Additionally, Andrew Wiggins isn't an expiring contract, but could be if he decided to opt out of his contract for the 2026-2027 season.. However, despite all the recent rumors surrounding Wiggins and the Lakers, Woike shot down the Lakers' interest.
James, who turns 41 in December, opted into the final year of his contract with the team. recently. James congratulated his lifelong friend Brandon Weems' extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but did not publicly acknowledge the sale of the Lakers nor any of their offseason moves.