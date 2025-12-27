Dwyane Wade Cracked Perfect LeBron James Golf Joke About JJ Redick's Lakers Criticism
It became quite clear this year that we are well into the back nine of LeBron James’s NBA career—not only because he’s turning 41 years old in just a few days or that he’s in the 22nd year of his career and is now in the second year of playing on the same team as his son. This offseason, James got really into golf, and he is letting everyone know about it.
Christmas Day was a rough one for James’s Lakers on the court, as they were blasted by the Rockets 119–96. James scored 18 points with five assists and a pair of rebounds, but L.A. did not fare well during his minutes, as he posted a game-worst -33 plus-minus. It was the third straight blowout loss for the Lakers, and coach JJ Redick is fed up, calling out the team’s lack of “effort and execution” and accusing the team of not caring enough at the moment.
“And so, Saturday's practice, I told the guys, it's gonna be uncomfortable. The meeting is gonna be uncomfortable. I'm not doing another 53 games like this,” Redick said.
James won’t be fazed by the comments, his longtime friend and former teammate Dwyane Wade said on Prime Video following Redick’s comments.
“Bron’s on his golf simulator right now. LeBron ain’t worried about this,” Wade joked after John Wall spoke about how its not reasonable to expect the future Hall of Famer to be the same player that he was when he was younger.
James has admitted that he’s been a bit more locked in on golf than hoop, at least when he’s away from his team, passing on weighing in on Jazz guard Keyonte George’s All-Star candidacy because he tunes into YouTube golf videos more than NBA games when he’s not playing.
He’s even been spotted practicing his grip ahead of games.
His looming retirement has never been more clear.