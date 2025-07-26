Radio Host Predicts 6-Time All-Star Lands With Miami Heat
DeMar DeRozan's future with the Sacramento Kings remains up in the air. Allen Stiles, a radio host based in Sacramento, threw out the Miami Heat as a potential trade partner.
"I know that we've brought up before the situation with the with the Miami Heat, and do you just take Terry Rozier and two second [round picks], and it's essentially a salary dump," Stiles said. "Obviously you're not getting a player back that's as good as DeMar DeRozan, but DeMar DeRozan gets to go to a contender. You're going to get money that's eventually going to come off the books, if Terry Rozier even plays."
DeRozan, who turns 36 when next season tips off, has been someone the Heat have checked in on in years past. Last season, he averaged 22,2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 77 games.
Trading Rozier for DeRozan would get them just below the luxury tax threshold, a reported short-term goal of theirs.
"I believe that there is a handshake agreement between DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings. That is my belief," Stiles added. "If Jonathan Kuminga is acquired by the Sacramento Kings, the Sacramento Kings will get their butts in gear as far as getting DeMar DeRozan to another team."
Kuminga, a 22 year-old restricted free agent for the Golden State Warriors, has been linked to multiple teams, including the Heat. Lately, the buzz has centered around the Kings and the Phoenix Suns.
One more spot on the Miami Heat's roster has been taken. The team announced Friday they have signed Myron Gardner to a two-way contract.
The 24 year-old was a Summer League standout, averaging 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.7 steals in his four showings, converting on half of his overall shot attempts, 61 percent of his threes and 100 percent of his free throws.
The Heat gave him a two-year two-way contract, granting both parties security and flexibility. Now, the Heat have two of their two-way spots filled, as they have already signed Vladislav Goldin to one, with guard Dru Smith a potential candidate for the final spot.
For the past two seasons, Gardner has been playing for the G League's Osceola Magic. In 2024-2025, Gardner was a bigger part of the team's 22-12 season, good for the first seed in their conference, averaging 12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals. He converted on 52.5 percent of his field goals, 38.2 percent of his threes and 78.4 percent of his free throws.
Collegiately, Gardner played one season at Georgetown and two for Arkansas. In his final season in 2022-2023, he averaged 13.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals, converting on 42 percent of his shots, 35.6 percent of his threes and 75.5 percent of his 4.6 free throws per game.