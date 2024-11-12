Miami Heat-Detroit Pistons Prop Bets: Will Terry Rozier Break Out in NBA Cup Opener?
The Miami Heat (4-5) look to get to .500 and begin the NBA Cup with a victory over the rebuilding Detroit Pistons (4-7).
Looking to have some added fun and potentially win a little money during tonight’s Heat-Pistons game? Here are some Heat-related prop bets you should consider:
(All props are via Hard Rock Bet)
Bam Adebayo O/U 1.5 blocks: Under
According to BetMGM, Adebayo has hit the blocks under in 40 of his last 70 games dating to last season. We’re skeptical the three-time All-Star records the over tonight, even after a three-block performance in Sunday’s road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Terry Rozier O/U 15.5 points: Under
Rozier, the Heat’s starting point guard, is only averaging 14.3 points this season, his lowest since becoming a full-time starter with the Charlotte Hornets back in 2019. The Louisville product also hasn’t topped 16 points in a game since Oct. 30. We feel comfortable taking the under here.
Haywood Highsmith O/U 4.5 rebounds: Over
Jimmy Butler is out for the second straight game with an ankle injury, opening the door for Highsmith to earn more minutes in the frontcourt. Although Highsmith has only topped five rebounds once this year, grabbing seven in a Nov. 6 loss to the Suns, he feels due for a big game on the glass. You should take the over here.
