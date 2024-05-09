Miami Heat Passed On Devin Booker In 2015; Here's One Way They Can Acquire Him This Offseason
The Miami Heat selected forward Justise Winslow in the 2015 NBA Draft, three picks before the Phoenix Suns drafted superstar Devin Booker.
But, perhaps, all hope of acquiring him is not lost.
Winslow did not meet any expectations surrounding his name, playing five mediocre seasons in Miami. Meanwhile, Booker evolved into arguably the league's top shooting guard, averaging 27.1 points on 49.2 percent shooting this season.
Booker and the Suns were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves, leaving their future in jeopardy. Two-thirds of their Big Three, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, were acquired last offseason, making them potentially more difficult to part ways with. On the alternative, Booker is a desirable addition for almost any championship contender.
With his name entering trade rumors due to the disappointing exit for Phoenix, the Heat are an organization that comes to mind. Moving on from the inconsistencies of Tyler Herro is a consistent theme. He is one of their young pieces that could persuade Phoenix into a deal.
The full trade details could be as followed:
Heat receive:
Devin Booker (via Suns)
2027 second-round pick (via 76ers from MIL)
Suns receive:
Tyler Herro (via Heat)
Jaime Jaquez Jr. (via Heat)
Paul Reed (via 76ers)
2026 first-round pick (via 76ers)
2026 first-round pick (via Heat)
2026 second-round pick (via Heat from LAL)
Philadelphia 76ers receive:
Kevin Love (via Heat)
Eric Gordon (via Suns)
David Roddy (via Suns)
2028 first-round pick (via Heat)
The Heat could find their necessary third star to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, fully committing to a title run. The Suns make the tough decision of trading away their 'franchise guy' in hopes that more depth will better help them compete for a ring. Philadelphia acts as the mediator in this trade, adding minor pieces who could help them acquire a star down the road.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is atop the Heat's offseason wish list, but adding Booker is perhaps an even better solution to push them over the hump.
