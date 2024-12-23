Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra On Orlando Debacle: "There's A Lesson To Be Learned"
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has been here before.
And it never gets easier to deal with.
On Saturday, the Heat blew a 25-point, second-half lead against the Orlando Magic. Some called it the worst defeat of the season. Naturally, Spoelstra and the team spent the past few days addressing what transpired. After winning four straight, the Heat are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
"We had to address it first," Spoelstra said before Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets at Kaseya Center. "If you just brush it under the rug, it was a tough loss. Those are the ones that hit you in the gut hard. There's a lesson to be learned in that. You have a rough fourth quarter. I've watched it several times. I found different lessons each time."
What made the loss so bad were the circumstances. The Heat played without star Jimmy Butler, but the Magic were minus several key players. They were minus their three best players, stars Franz Wagner and Paola Banchero and rising player Jalen Suggs. Moritz Wagner also sustained an early injury that knocked him out of the game. Then Wendell Carter Jr., was ejected.
"Ultimately, their four main scorers out, we just simply cannot give up 37 points," Spoelstra said.
BUTLER OUT
The Heat play their second straight game without Butler, who is dealing with stomach issues.
