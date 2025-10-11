A'ja Wilson Shares Heartwarming Moment With Bam Adebayo As Aces Claim WNBA Title
The Aces claimed their third WNBA championship in the past four years Friday after they completed a four-game sweep of the Mercury.
A'ja Wilson was named Finals MVP for the second time in her career after she earned league MVP honors for the fourth time this season. She hit a clutch game-winning bucket in Game 3 and dropped 31 points in the close-out game Friday. The offensive outbursts gave her the most points in a WNBA Finals series in league history.
With her already loaded trophy case getting a bit more crowded, she was overcome with emotion following yet another title for Las Vegas. While celebrating, she shared a truly heartwarming moment with her boyfriend, Miami Heat star big man Bam Adebayo.
"Thank you for believing in me baby," Wilson said to Adebayo as they met after the game for a sweet embrace.
While walking through the depths of Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Adebayo shared just how proud he is of his girlfriend and the four-time WNBA MVP.
"Super proud of her," he said. "Y'all don't see the behind the scenes, the ups and the downs, so being able to obviously have this moment with her and share this moment, it's truly special. I'm truly proud of her and like I tell everybody, be thankful for it while it's here."
Adebayo presented Wilson with her MVP trophy this year. Now, the two get another unforgettable moment.