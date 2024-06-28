Miami Heat's Kal'el Ware Already In Position To Learn From NBA Great Alonzo Mourning
Fresh off being selected with the 15th pick in the NBA Draft on Wednesday, new Miami Heat center Kal'el Ware was already taking advantage of his new surroundings.
He was spotted with Heat legend Alonzo Mourning hopefully soaking up knowledge from the Hall of Famer.
Mourning posted on Instagram, "Welcome to #HeatNation@kelelware_ ."
The two spending time together prompted Heat fans to suggest Ware make the most of these moments. Mourning, who was a seven-time All-Star and won a title with the Heat in 2006, had his jersey number of 33 retired by the Heat in a ceremony on March 30, 2009.
"teach him everything," one user commented.
Another said, "Couldn't have landed in a better situation."
Mourning, the franchise leader in blocks, is in his 15th season as the team's Vice President of Player Programs for the Heat. It means he will be around on a daily basis to offer guidance to Ware.
The Heat drafted Ware with the intentions of him creating more freedom for starting center Bam Adebayo. If Ware is a quick study, his presence may allow Adebayo to move to power forward.
"I'll be able to fit well in with the Heat," Ware said. "Just being at that five position to help Bam out, with him potentially going to the four. Just being able to space the floor out, everything will be much easier for the whole team."
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com