The Miami Heat have seen seven years of Tyler Herro, seven years of growth, and many high moments. A sixth man of the year, an All-Star appearance, a breakout playoff performance in the bubble, and many other moments.

But over seven years, many of the same problems have persisted, injuries, poor defense, and an uncertain fit in the Miami Heat's system, especially this season.

Miami has had two straight years of play-in basketball and are on track for yet another, and while tanking isn't an option, a trade for a Super Star doesn't appear to be coming soon.

Miami get's thrown around with every disgruntled star, but there is one Miami needs to take a hard look at, especially if it can essentially be a swap.

Tyler Herro for Ja Morant.

If "Heat Culture" is real. Morant is a guy you take your chance with https://t.co/e4X7BIsP85 — Austin Dobbins (@AustinDobbins13) January 10, 2026

Fresh Starts

Both players need a fresh star, Herro in Miami hasn't worked and Morant has burnt just about every bridge in Memphis a city he has given his all to. Both share similar deficiencies in the availability department while Morant thrives as a finisher and a playmaker with elite explosiveness. Herro's craftiness comes with efficiency from all three levels and solid rebounding for a guard.

Morant is making $39 Million with two years left on his deal while Herro is making $31 Million with a year left on the deal. Both players need a fresh start, and a deal centered between the two switching teams makes sense, especially when you consider both their current values.

Why Miami Should Swing

There was a time where many thought Herro could be a key part of Miami's future, but that time has passed, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro doesn't work. Tyler Herro and Norman Powell doesn't work, and Tyler Herro just hasn't led to Miami Heat success.

Morant on the other hand, has brought the Grizzlies to top seeds in the Western conference, elevated in the playoffs, and proven he can succeed with and without other stars.

He has performed best with Zach Edey, Steven Adams, and Santi Aldama. Morant in Miami would mean he could pair with Kel'el Ware, Bam Adebayo, and elevate not only their games but his own.

But with this Miami would be taking a risk. A risk that Morant doesn't return to his former status. A much more accomplished, All-NBA and former MVP candidate who averaged 25+ points per game and 8+ assists. Morant could go back to his game, bringing the ball up the court, facilitating Miami's offense, and taking the ball to the hole while Norman Powell makes the threes.

Miami could fix Morant, if "Heat Culture" truly is real, if Miami is willing to part with their homegrown talent to make a deal work.

Trade idea from @ESPN 👀



HEAT GET: Ja Morant



GRIZZLIES GET: Tyler Herro and Simone Fontecchio pic.twitter.com/6GemPaxo7i — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) January 9, 2026

Many have suggested that the Grizzles would look for matching salaries in a deal, and Herro and Fontecchio (expiring) gets it done.

If your Miami, you do this. It's the first step of change, trying something different to get Miami back to a contender and if you can flip a player like Herro for a player like Morant --who has been there and done that-- and get him back to his former level, you take the chance, because the current roster isn't going anywhere.

Miami may have missed their window to trade Herro at his highest value, but they can't afford not to salvage it. If the opportunity arises and you don't part with your future; you take the chance.

For More Miami Heat News