Miami Heat Trade Rumors: Jimmy Butler To Golden State Warriors Heating Up

Just as trade rumors surrounding Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler began to settle, the Golden State Warriors entered the picture.
The Warriors finished as the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, but do not appear ready to give up contending with Stephen Curry at the helm. Butler would provide them a much-needed second star that can rise to the occasion in the postseason. NBA journalist Nick Friedell recently shared the Heat forward's name has been in conversation with the Warriors while also listing some potential fallbacks.
"Jimmy Butler's name has popped up in the conversation... I think it's a fit on paper, but I'm not sure how he fits into that locker room as the alpha personality that he is, and I don't know if, after all the wear and tear on his knees, the Warriors would want to give him that extension," Friedell said on Willard & Dibs. "That would scare the hell out of me."
Golden State's front office must fill the void left behind by Curry's backcourt partner, Klay Thompson, who is likely on his way out. The hope was a mixture of Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody could get the job done, but Kuminga is the lone forward to show star potential. Adding Butler to their roster would give the Warriors a 'last dance' title run in the Curry era.
Friedell brings up an important question about Butler's "alpha personality" meshing with the Warriors' lineup, especially big man Draymond Green. If the locker room and contract issues were sorted out, there's no doubt Curry and Butler would pose one of the strongest threats in the West.
