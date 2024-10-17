Sports Personality Bill Simmons “All In” On Jimmy Butler And The Miami Heat
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler became a legend when he came to Miami.
He is a player who is undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer.
NBA personality Bill Simmons spoke on his podcast about the Heat and had good things to say about Butler.
“Jimmy Butler has checked every box for ‘I’m all in,” Simmons said on his podcast. “I think he’s going to be really good, at least for the first two months. He’s 35 years old, we’ll see. I think he’s going to have a huge chip on his shoulder this year. We’re all in on Miami.”
It’s redemption season for Butler. Simmons knows that Butler is not playing around.
Bill Simmons is a Boston Celtic fan. We all know the rivalry between the Celtics and the Heat.
Butler doesn’t like the Celtics. The team has enough motivation to excel this season, especially watching their rival win the championship.
Their preseason performance has been impressive thus far, and the chemistry is clicking. Ball movement, three-point shooting, and defense are making strides.
The Heat is running it back. Many people believe this team is mediocre and can’t compete against other elite teams. Butler and the Heat have not shied away from not caring what anyone thinks about them.
When the team is locked in and healthy, no one wants a part of them in the playoffs.
On paper, the 2024-25 Heat roster is pretty deep. Unfortunately, not every player could get playing time or might not be with the team all season, but this roster has a lot of talent.
We shall see if the Heat can make a deep run with this current roster.
