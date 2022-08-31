Skip to main content

Analyst Says The Miami Heat Had A `Horrid Offseason' During Free Agency

NBA Today host Justin Termine says the Heat failed during the summer

An NBA radio host on Sirius Radio had some harsh words for Miami Heat team president Pat Riley earlier this week. 

Host Justin Termine spoke on the Bill Simmons podcast on The Ringer about how Riley has failed in getting in superstar players in recent years. 

"Is there a team that gets linked to more stars than the Miami Heat and don't end up getting said star," Termine said. "It seems like every single name that's thrown out there, Pat Riley is linked to. Pat Riley doesn't end up getting but we don't get that same type of conversation of him targeting a guy and not following through and being able to get him."

Since free agency began, the Heat were linked with big-name free agents such as Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving. They haven't signed anyone in the offseason. 

"I mean, it should be the easiest job in sports to run the Miami Heat and Pat Riley is competent and Andy Elisburg and they do a good job down there but they've had a horrid offseason," Termine said. 

