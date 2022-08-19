Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Tells Jake Paul He's Comfortable With Current Roster

When asked about the quiet free agency season, Herro says he's fine with current lineup

The Miami Heat have been linked Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade speculation all summer. 

When asked would he would prefer, Heat guard Tyler Herro said he's fine with the current makeup of the roster. He made the comments in an interview with boxer and YouTube star Jake Paul that was posted by the @betr Twitter account. 

Paul, who is close friends with Herro, posed the question: "If you were the general manager of the Heat, what would you want to do?" 

"I would run it back," Herro said. "I think that's what we're doing. We brought everyone back. We were one game away from the Finals so I'd run it back." 

Last year's team, which came within one victory of the NBA Finals, remains mostly intact. The only departure was forward P.J. Tucker, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Heat eliminated the Sixers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. 

Herro has been mentioned in speculation in the Heat's attempt to land Durant or Mitchell. Herro is one of the Heat's biggest bargaining chips but the franchise has been relatively quiet during free agency. 

